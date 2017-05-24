Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi smiles during a photo session after the second session of the 21st Century Panglong Union Peace Conference at the Myanmar International Convention Centre in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
World

May 24, 2017 2:11 AM

Myanmar ethnic groups, government meet for peace talks

The Associated Press
YANGON

Representatives from Myanmar's ethic rebel groups and the government have gathered in the capital for peace talks aimed at ending decades of ethnic rebellions in the country.

Delegates filled a conference hall in Naypyitaw on Wednesday for the start of the five-days talks, which come nine months after a first round of talks was held.

Myanmar's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, faces high expectations from ethnic groups and the international community to end decades-long civil armed conflicts in various parts of the country.

Suu Kyi said Wednesday that her government would not pressure the ethnic groups into a cease-fire agreement, and would allow for open negotiations.

