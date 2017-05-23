A blast following an Ariana Grande concert Monday evening has killed at least 22 people.
May 23, 2017

‘Every musician feels sick & responsible’: Artists react to Manchester attack

By Teresa Welsh

The Manchester Arena in Manchester, U.K. was struck by a terrorist attack Monday evening just as an Ariana Grande concert was coming to an end. Concertgoers, many of whom were young children, experienced chaos and fear as people fled the venue following the blast. British authorities report that 22 people were killed and over 50 more injured. They believe they know the identity of the attacker, who is thought to be dead.

Grande, who was not injured in the incident, reacted on Twitter to the horror at her show.

Other musicians joined her and took to Twitter with their thoughts.

