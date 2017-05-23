World

May 23, 2017 2:11 AM

Vietnam, Indonesia vessels clash in South China Sea

The Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia

Indonesia says several Vietnamese fishing vessels have escaped Indonesian interception following a show of force by Vietnam's coast guard in the South China Sea.

Indonesia's Fisheries Ministry said Tuesday that Vietnam is holding an Indonesian fisheries officer and Indonesia has 11 Vietnamese crew members in its custody.

According to Indonesia, the clash Sunday took place north of the Natuna island chain within Indonesia's exclusive economic zone.

The ministry said five Vietnamese-flagged fishing vessels were intercepted by a maritime patrol vessel and were under its control until a Vietnamese coast guard ship rammed one of the fishing boats, sinking it.

It said the Indonesian vessel withdrew after several more Vietnamese coast guard vessels were seen approaching on radar.

Indonesia said it will resolve the incident through diplomatic channels.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Terror in Brussels

Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
'Vanished Hero': SLO native and WWII fighter pilot Elwyn Righetti 2:00

'Vanished Hero': SLO native and WWII fighter pilot Elwyn Righetti
Red octopus shows off its killer instincts at Central Coast Aquarium 0:48

Red octopus shows off its killer instincts at Central Coast Aquarium

View More Video

Nation & World Videos