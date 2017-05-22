U.S delivers 6 coastal patrol boats to Vietnam coast guard

In this photo released by the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi, U.S. Ambassador Ted Osius, center, greets Vietnam Coast Guard members during a delivery ceremony of patrol boats, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Quang Nam, central Vietnam. The United States has delivered six coastal patrol boats to Vietnam's coast guard in a move that expands the two nation's security cooperation amid tension in the disputed South China Sea. U.S. Embassy Hanoi via AP)