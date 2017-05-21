Syria's third largest city Homs clear of opposition

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, a Syrian opposition fighter holding his machine gun, left, stands next of belongings, as he prepares to leave during the last batch from rebel-held neighborhood of al-Waer in Homs province, Syria, Saturday, May 20, 2017. The final batch of opposition fighters and their families began leaving a besieged neighborhood in the central city of Homs Saturday, a move that will bring the country's third largest city under full government control for the first time in years. SANA via AP)