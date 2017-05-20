German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for the arrival of the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko for talks at the government guest house Meseberg Palace in the village of Meseberg about 70 kilometers
German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for the arrival of the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko for talks at the government guest house Meseberg Palace in the village of Meseberg about 70 kilometers 44 miles) north of in Berlin, Saturday May 20, 2017.

World

May 20, 2017 6:14 AM

Merkel wants to restart Minsk talks on eastern Ukraine

The Associated Press
BERLIN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has told Ukraine's president that she wants to initiate new talks on the stagnant peace process in his country.

The German news agency dpa reported that Merkel said Saturday she wants to bring together President Petro Poroshenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, and herself to discuss the continuing violence in eastern Ukraine.

Those countries were all parties to the so-called Minsk agreement brokered in 2015 that has helped end large-scale battles between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russia separatists, but clashes have continued.

Merkel expressed dismay about an increase of violations of the arms truce since Easter, and said that "security is the precondition for further political developments."

Poroshenko, who met Merkel in Berlin Saturday, said that he sees no alternative to the Minsk agreements.

