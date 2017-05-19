US protests intercept by Chinese jets; China blames US

This undated combination of photos shows the U.S. Air Force WC-135W Constant Phoenix aircraft during flight, left, and two Chinese SU-30 fighter jets taking off. A pair of Chinese fighter jets conducted an "unprofessional" intercept of an American radiation-sniffing surveillance plane over the East China Sea, the U.S. Air Force said Friday, May 19, 2017, the latest in a series of such incidents that have raised U.S. concerns in an already tense region.

U.S. Air Force and Xinhua via AP)