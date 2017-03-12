1 dead, dozens injured as rain, wind storms hit south Brazil

Brazilian authorities say one person has died and dozens have been injured when heavy rains and wind storms hit a southern state.
Images in local media show streets inundated with water early Sunday in Porto Alegre, the capital of Rio Grande do Sul state. The state posted a photo on its website showing houses crushed in the overnight storm.
The state government says in a statement that it will send $55,000 to help care for victims in Sao Francisco de Paula, one of the cities hit hardest. One person died there, and many have been forced from their homes.
Earlier, the state said two people died, but it later revised the toll down. It had also said several people were missing; it was not clear if they had been found.
