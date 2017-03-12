Ancient palace revealed under destroyed Mosul shrine

0:59 SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding: 'Shame on you' Pause

0:36 Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

3:07 Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video

0:43 Surveillance video shows two theft suspects peering into cars in SLO neighborhood

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

0:57 Preparedness Expo 2017 promotes education and disaster preparation for San Luis Obispo County