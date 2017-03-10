He was being interviewed on live TV when his kids crashed in.

1:25 Watch 10-year-old Mia Beck show how to make a balloon sword Pause

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

0:56 It's easy being green in SLO County after recent rainstorms

0:59 SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding: 'Shame on you'

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:43 Hiking Sycamore Crest Trail in Avila Beach

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

0:45 Crews remove downed trees at Morro Bay State Park after storms