Remain calm while traveling — your flight attendant may know martial arts

Traveling is stressful, and sometimes fliers lose their tempers. But one Russian airline is making sure its flight attendants are equipped to deal with passengers who get unruly over reclining seats or delayed flights.
Pobeda Airlines, a low-cost unit of Russian airline Aeroflot, is teaching its flight attendants martial arts so they can better respond to situations in which passengers get violent. The decision comes after a Feb. 10 incident when a passenger missed his flight and then physically attacked the employee who refused to issue a ticket refund.
Pobeda’s general director Andrey Kalmykov said his company considered hiring a security firm, but that option was too pricey.
“We found a cheaper way to do it, and we’re going to teach our staff the martial arts of sambo and judo, and therefore, we won’t need to raise ticket prices,” Kalmykov said, according to Russia Beyond the Headlines.
According to the International Air Transport Association, there were nearly 50,000 reported cases of unruly airline passengers between 2007 and 2015. In 2014, there was an average of one unruly passenger for every 1,289 flights.
Just this week, a Hawaiian Airlines flight traveling from Las Vegas had to divert its landing to Los Angeles when a passenger threated to get violent over the cost of a blanket. Airlines usually have to pay for such schedule disruptions, costing between $10,000 and $200,000, NBC reported. Passengers themselves can also be fined, up to $25,000 per incident.
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration offers self-defense training for flight and cabin crew members to teach “effective responses for defending against an attacker in a commercial passenger or cargo aircraft.” The training is offered at 22 sites across the country and takes four hours.
“The training is designed to teach the crew members how to identify and deter potential threats through behavior recognition while applying apprehension and self-defense techniques on targets,” TSA said. “These methods increase awareness and enhance safety for crew members and passengers.”
A 2014 amendment to an international convention that governs actions that occur aboard aircraft would make it possible for the flight destination country to have jurisdiction over potential crimes in flight. Currently, only an aircraft’s country of registration has jurisdiction, which means many in-flight crimes are never prosecuted. Twenty-two countries need to ratify the protocol before it can go into effect.
