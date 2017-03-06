Surgeons remove 915 coins from turtle living in pool where people toss coins for luck

1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub Pause

0:29 Panda tumbles around in D.C. snow

0:47 SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon discusses what "Activism 101" is all about

2:36 Big West basketball: Cal Poly falls to UC Santa Barbara in regular season finale

0:46 This is what California's bullet train would look like

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

0:46 Why opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project don't want it built

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay