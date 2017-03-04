UN report shows North Korea using Africa to slip sanctions

1:51 New features await visitors at renovated downtown SLO library Pause

2:41 Dog attack survivor recalls deadly encounter: 'I said, "The dogs are eating us" '

1:04 Hiking Hang Glider Hill in Cayucos

1:57 New developments in the Kristin Smart case lead investigators to Cal Poly hillside

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

1:30 What the route Kristin Smart took looks like today

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character