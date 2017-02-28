How much actual chicken is in your meal from McDonald's, Subway or Wendy's?

1:06 Watch as water races down Nacimiento Lake's main spillway Pause

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

0:44 A look at the Johnson garden in Morro Bay

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC