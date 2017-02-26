Russians march to remember slain opposition leader Nemtsov

People gather together prior a march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was killed two years ago, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Several thousand people held a march in Moscow in memory of the Russian opposition leader to mark the second anniversary of his killing.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
People hold posters reading 'Who ordered the murder?' during a rally in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Thousands of Russians have taken to the streets of Moscow and St. Petersburg to mark two years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin.
Dmitri Lovetsky
AP Photo
People gather in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, portrait in center, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Russians have taken to the streets of downtown Moscow and St. Petersburg to mark two years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin.
Dmitri Lovetsky
AP Photo
A portrait of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, a Russian national flag and flowers are laid at the place where he was gunned down, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Thousands of Russians take to the streets of downtown Moscow to mark two years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
A man displays a poster reading 'Putin controls murderers' during a rally in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Thousands of Russians have taken to the streets of downtown Moscow and St.Petersburg to mark two years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin.
Dmitri Lovetsky
AP Photo
People gather in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Thousands of Russians have taken to the streets of Moscow and St. Petersburg to mark two years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin.
Dmitri Lovetsky
AP Photo
Russian opposition activist Ilya Yashin holds a loudspeaker during a march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Thousands of Russians take to the streets of downtown Moscow to mark two years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
People, with flags of different opposition movements, march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Thousands of Russians take to the streets of downtown Moscow to mark two years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
People carry a poster, reading: Heroes do not die! Russia will be free! during a march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Thousands of Russians take to the streets of downtown Moscow to mark two years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
People, with flags of different opposition movements, march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Thousands of Russians take to the streets of downtown Moscow to mark two years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
People, with flags of different opposition movements, march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Thousands of Russians take to the streets of downtown Moscow to mark two years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
People, with flags of different opposition movements, march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Thousands of Russians take to the streets of downtown Moscow to mark two years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, center and his wife Yulia take a selfie during a march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Thousands of Russians take to the streets of downtown Moscow to mark two years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
People march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, portrait in center, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Thousands of Russians take to the streets of downtown Moscow to mark two years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin. The poser reads: He died for the future.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
People march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, portrait in center, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Thousands of Russians take to the streets of downtown Moscow to mark two years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin. The poser reads: Fight!.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia, second left, take part in a march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Thousands of Russians take to the streets of downtown Moscow to mark two years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Russian former opposition lawmaker Gennady Gudkov, center, takes part in a march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Thousands of Russians take to the streets of downtown Moscow to mark two years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
People march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, portrait in center, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Thousands of Russians take to the streets of downtown Moscow to mark two years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin. The poster reads: I love Russia.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
People march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, portrait at right, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Thousands of Russians take to the streets of downtown Moscow to mark two years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin. The poster reads: I love Russia.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
A woman hold flowers during a march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Thousands of Russians take to the streets of downtown Moscow to mark two years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
People march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, portrait in center, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Thousands of Russians take to the streets of downtown Moscow to mark two years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Police detain a man who threw paint in a face of former Russian Prime Minister and opposition leader Mikhail Kasyanov, during a march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Thousands of Russians take to the streets of downtown Moscow to mark two years since Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
