Man involved in Mexico crash pulls gun on ambulance crew

1:40 Randall Koroush is missed at Capitol Park Pause

1:13 Cal Poly dormitory remains threatened by unstable hillside; two large trees cut down

0:55 Wind topples big-rigs on Highway 46 East near Cholame

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:53 Arty McGoo demonstrates how to decorate a Valentine's Day cookie

3:40 Watch Darlene Love, who will perform at the Cohan Center, sing with Bruce Springsteen

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

3:07 Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video