Merkel's Algeria visit canceled because president falls ill

1:13 Cal Poly dormitory remains threatened by unstable hillside; two large trees cut down Pause

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:55 Wind topples big-rigs on Highway 46 East near Cholame

1:01 Flooding on I-5 corridor near Williams

3:40 Watch Darlene Love, who will perform at the Cohan Center, sing with Bruce Springsteen

1:53 Arty McGoo demonstrates how to decorate a Valentine's Day cookie

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

2:03 Storm forecast includes flooding and wind gusts

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases