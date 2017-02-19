US vice president visits former Nazi concentration camp

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen listen to a guide during a visit to the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, one day after he attended the Munich Security Conference.
Matthias Schrader
AP Photo
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen and his daughter Charlotte, from left, stand behind the gate with the infamous writing "Work sets you free" as they visit the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, one day after he attended the Munich Security Conference.
Matthias Schrader
AP Photo
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, fourth from left, and his wife Karen, third from left, visit the memorial site in the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, one day after he attended the Munich Security Conference.
Matthias Schrader
AP Photo
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, second from left, and their daughter Charlotte lay a wreath during a visit to the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, one day after he attended the Munich Security Conference.
Matthias Schrader
AP Photo
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, left, lay a wreath during a visit to the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, one day after he attended the Munich Security Conference.
Matthias Schrader
AP Photo
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, center, visits the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, one day after he attended the Munich Security Conference.
Matthias Schrader
AP Photo
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen and his daughter Charlotte, from left, visit the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, one day after he attended the Munich Security Conference.
Matthias Schrader
AP Photo
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen and his daughter Charlotte, from left, visit the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, one day after he attended the Munich Security Conference.
Matthias Schrader
AP Photo
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen go through the gate with the writing "Works sets you free" as they a visit the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, one day after he attended the Munich Security Conference.
Matthias Schrader
AP Photo
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks into during a visit to the memorial site in the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, one day after he attended the Munich Security Conference.
Matthias Schrader
AP Photo
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, center, and his wife Karen visit the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, one day after he attended the Munich Security Conference.
Matthias Schrader
AP Photo
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen and his daughter Charlotte, from left, stand behind the gate with the infamous writing "Work sets you free" as they visit the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, one day after he attended the Munich Security Conference.
Matthias Schrader
AP Photo
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen visit the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, one day after he attended the Munich Security Conference.
Matthias Schrader
AP Photo
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, stands behind the gate with the infamous writing "Labour makes free" during a visit to the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, one day after he attended the Munich Security Conference.
Matthias Schrader
AP Photo
Comments