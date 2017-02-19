Sudan's president accompanies UAE's rulers to defense show

0:55 Wind topples big-rigs on Highway 46 East near Cholame Pause

1:42 Oroville residence react to possible second evacuation with storm approaching

3:40 Watch Darlene Love, who will perform at the Cohan Center, sing with Bruce Springsteen

0:50 Stranded vehicle pulled out of flooded Oceano intersection

0:44 A look at the Johnson garden in Morro Bay

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

7:33 Justin Vineyard representatives discuss oak removal

1:56 Flooding, storm damage in Morro Bay