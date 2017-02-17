Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'human wall' on US border

1:03 Winds batter South County; flooding, and downed trees, power lines block roadways Pause

1:09 Trees crush cars, solar panels at Morro Bay High; students to be evacuated from campus

3:40 Watch Darlene Love, who will perform at the Cohan Center, sing with Bruce Springsteen

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero