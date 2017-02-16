The Latest: Indonesia wants access to woman in Korean death

8:10 Why Arroyo Grande will investigate Mayor Jim Hill Pause

0:57 Highlights of Mission Prep's boys basketball win over Cerritos

0:29 5 Mission Prep student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism

0:56 It's easy being green in SLO County after recent rainstorms