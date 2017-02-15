Security analysts link arrested Russian computer expert to crime websites

1:38 Flying over Paso Robles in a Ford Tri-Motor airplane Pause

8:10 Why Arroyo Grande will investigate Mayor Jim Hill

1:28 SUV gets stuck, water rises to its roof in rushing creek at Oceano Dunes

1:35 Crews work on patching a leaky levee at Tyler Island

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

1:29 Hiking Boucher Trail at Piedras Blancas

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners