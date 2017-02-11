The Latest: S. Korea says it will respond to North's missile

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero Pause

0:46 See water rush at Oroville Dam as untested emergency spillway activated

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home

0:45 Meet Zar, a gentle German shepherd in search of a forever home

0:34 Take a virtual hike along Rocky Canyon Trail

1:30 Cuesta College teacher, students assemble mountain lion skeleton

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition