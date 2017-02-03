After she felt something crawling around her nose, doctors pulled out a live cockroach

An Indian woman awoke Tuesday night to a “burning” sensation in her nose. She had felt something crawl into her nostril during the night, and even though she swatted at it, half-asleep, it managed to enter her skull.
According to the New Indian Express, the woman, identified only as Selvi, waited until the morning to go the hospital, but she said she knew it was probably an insect.
“There was a tingling, crawling sensation,” she told the Express. “Whenever it moved, it gave me a burning sensation in my eyes.”
Once morning came, she and her son went to a local clinic, where she was told it was a nasal growth. The clinic referred her to a hospital, per the Times of India. There, doctors attempted to pump out whatever was up there with water, with no success. She was then transferred to another hospital, which told Selvi there appeared to be a “foreign body that seemed to be mobile” inside her head. They sent her to another hospital to receive a scan.
It was at this final hospital where doctors discovered the “foreign body” had antennae and was still wiggling around in a cavity between the woman’s eyes, not far from her brain.
According to media reports, doctors then needed to use a combination of a suction device and forceps to rip the fully-grown cockroach from its hold. Apparently, when they used only the suction device, the cockroach clung so tightly that it tore tissue inside Selvi’s skull.
While the species of cockroach was not specified, the domino cockroach, a common species in south India, where Selvi is from, can measure as long as three centimeters, or 1.1 inches. Doctors at the hospital said they had never removed a live insect from anyone’s nasal cavity before, especially one so large.
But as gross and odd as it may seem, the bug could actually have seriously harmed Selvi, possibly even killing her, one doctor said.
“If left inside, it would have died before long and the patient would have developed infection which would have spread to the brain,” the doctor told the Express.
Metro has obtained video of the surgery, for those with extremely strong stomachs.
