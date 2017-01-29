The Latest: Quebec premier expresses horror at mosque attack

0:52 Nipomo skaters soon could shred in community skate park Pause

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner