Shooting at Canadian mosque leaves multiple dead, per media reports

There are reports of a deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, during evening prayers Sunday. Multiple people are dead, according to local media reports.
CBC News reports that the Quebec Police Department has stated that several people are dead and others injured after the shooting, which occured around 8 p.m. Reuters and The Guardian report that at least five people are dead, per the mosque’s president. BBC News has said four have died.
The Guardian and CBC News both report that witnesses saw three attackers. Preliminary reports indicate that two arrests have been made. Witnesses who spoke with Reuters said there were around 40 people in the mosque when the shooting occurred.
Per multiple media reports, the mosque, Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center, has been subject to previous incidents of harassment. In June 2016, a pig’s head was left at the door of the center.
On Twitter, the local police confirmed there was a shooting with deaths and injuries but did not specify any other details.
Le SPVQ confirme qu'il y a des dècès et des blessés,des suspects ont été arrêtés, plus de détails à venir.— SPVQ_police (@SPVQ_police) January 30, 2017
This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.
