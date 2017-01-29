Pakistani court acquits suspects of burning Christian homes

0:52 Nipomo skaters soon could shred in community skate park Pause

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

3:46 A rare kayak trip down the Salinas River in north San Luis Obispo County

1:24 Cambria home built to showcase Early Americana

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

1:38 Skiing the deep powder at China Peak

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner