Philippine airstrikes kill suspected Indonesian militant

0:52 Nipomo skaters soon could shred in community skate park Pause

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

1:00 White House says hiring freeze respects the American tax payer

0:50 Lakes, rivers and a meadow during drought years compared to January 2017