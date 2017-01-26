There’s much more at stake in Trump’s blowup with Mexico than a wall

3:46 A rare kayak trip down the Salinas River in north San Luis Obispo County Pause

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.