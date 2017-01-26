Austrian police report arrests in sweep for Islamic radicals

Austrian police say they have detained a number of people after raids targeting suspected Islamic radicals in the country's two largest cities.
Police spokesman Fritz Grundnig declined to say how many people were detained or other details. Interior Ministry spokesman Karl-Heinz Grundboeck said those will be available only after Thursday's sweeps are completed and evaluated.
They spoke after Austrian media reported police searches of homes in Vienna, the capital, and the southern city of Graz.
The raids come less than a week after police in Vienna detained a 17-year-old they describe as belonging to "radical Salafist" circles who they said has confessed to experimenting with building a bomb.
