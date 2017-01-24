When their husbands die, they have to watch helplessly as males take all they own

1:38 PG&E considers massive power line project that could go through Edna Valley Pause

0:35 Massive Santa Cruz waves tear apart historic WWI-era cement ship

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

0:34 Templeton's Toad Creek turns neighborhood's street into a river

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra

0:28 Swollen San Luis Creek flows through Bob Jones Trail playground

2:15 SpaceX Dragon cargo ship returns to Earth

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners