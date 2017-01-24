The Latest: Lead plaintiff in Brexit case reacts to ruling

1:38 PG&E considers massive power line project that could go through Edna Valley Pause

0:35 Massive Santa Cruz waves tear apart historic WWI-era cement ship

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'

2:16 Take a virtual tour inside plans for the new SLO Museum of Art building

2:24 What shots do your kids need for back to school?

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes