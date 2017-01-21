Gambian activists urge justice as longtime leader steps down

0:44 Avila Beach covered with debris, SLO Creek swells during wet weather Pause

0:58 Cal Poly students protest Donald Trump inauguration

0:59 Watch the raging waters of San Luis Creek in downtown SLO

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

0:30 What is an atmospheric river?

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

1:24 A look at "The Price is Right Live!" stage show

1:08 Here's an early look at how the storm will develop this week