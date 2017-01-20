World

January 20, 2017 11:26 PM

Vietnam to allow locals in casinos under 3-year test project

The Associated Press
Vietnamese gamblers will soon be allowed into local casinos under a three-year pilot project.

Under a decree signed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc that takes effect in mid-March, Vietnamese over 21 years of age with a monthly income of at least 10 million dong ($440) will be allowed in casinos.

After three years, the government will decide whether to continue with the arrangement. There are about a dozen casinos in Vietnam, but only foreigners are allowed.

The latest decree only includes entertainment and hotel complexes with investment of at least $2 billion.

Vietnam has long banned most types of gambling, but bets on European soccer championships or world cups are common.

