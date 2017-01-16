The Latest: MH370 victim's husband upset by search's end

The Latest on the official suspension of the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 (all times local):
---
5:20 p.m.
The husband of a flight attendant lost on Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 says he is extremely disappointed the search has been suspended because the Malaysian government had promised they would not stop the search until the plane is found.
Lee Khim Fatt said Tuesday that he still holds a small glimmer of hope that his wife, Foong Wai Yueng, is still alive somewhere.
Australian officials announced Tuesday that the search in the Indian Ocean has been suspended, nearly three years after the plane disappeared.
Lee says he has held no memorial for his wife, and that all her possessions in their house have remained untouched.
"I told my children to keep praying. As long as nothing is found, nothing is proven," Lee said. His two children are 13 and 7.
Comments