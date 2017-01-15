Gambia president says country must wait for court decision

1:38 Spirited marching, joyous celebration honors Martin Luther King Jr. in Paso Robles Pause

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:42 Emily Lucier hits buzzer-beater to lift Mission Prep to win over rival SLO High

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

2:46 See how peppermint candy is made

2:39 Family and friends share their memories of 17-year-old Shelby Sudbrink