Cash on the line: stolen ATM partly derails train in Germany

2:43 Supervisors Adam Hill, Lynn Compton argue at board meeting over meal with developer Pause

0:44 Salinas River comes to life in North County

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

0:54 Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:23 Why this Templeton man started his own lip balm company

2:16 Take a virtual tour inside plans for the new SLO Museum of Art building