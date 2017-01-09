Relatives say anti-Taliban Pakistani activist is missing

1:37 Blustery day in Pismo Beach: Birds, flags, kites and trees in the wind Pause

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

3:06 Nipomo High wrestler Alexis Garcia eyeing a state title

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

0:39 Strong winds blow through Pismo Beach

0:56 Gale-force winds whip up sand, heavy surf in Morro Bay

0:13 12-year-old rescued from submerged car in Placer County