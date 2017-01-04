Thai PM plans driving crackdown after deadly van crash

1:19 Body, vehicle found over the side of Hwy. 1 near Ragged Point Pause

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

0:44 How an officer can tell whether a driver is stoned

1:11 How the Paso Robles Police Department is using body cameras

1:00 Take a look inside the SLO High School computer lab destroyed by fire

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

0:47 Great white shark caught on video in Morro Bay