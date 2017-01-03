Judges rule Jakarta governor blasphemy trial closed to media

0:37 Cal Poly's 2017 Rose Parade float: 'A New Leaf' Pause

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:37 A bird's-eye view of the 2017 Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:03 Gun shop owner defends security barriers

2:43 Take a look inside the historic Atascadero Printery building

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60