World

January 2, 2017 10:56 AM

Libyan presidential council member resigns, citing failure

By RAMI MUSA Associated Press
BENGHAZI, Libya

A prominent member of the presidential council of Libya's U.N.-backed government in Tripoli has resigned.

Musa al-Koni's resignation at a televised press conference Monday was the first such move by one of the nine members of the council, formed in early 2016.

Al-Koni, a deputy Prime Minister from southern Libya, cited the body's failure to assert authority over state institutions or provide services to citizens as a reason for his resignation.

The U.N.-brokered body was created as an attempt to establish a unity government to end the chaos that has plagued Libya since the ouster and killing of longtime strongman Moammar Gadhafi in a 2011 uprising. Instead, Libya remains divided between east and west, with no effective government and rival factions and militias.

