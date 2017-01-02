Crocodile bites French tourist posing for photo at Thai park

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach Pause

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

1:07 California still working on getting young voters to cast ballots

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:28 California Republicans get sweaty for dog safety

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'