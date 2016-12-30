AP PHOTOS: Amid poverty surge, bus helps Greece's homeless

In this photo taken on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, a homeless person asks for information a social worker at the shower bus run by the Greek Praksis Non Governmental Organization at Koumoundourou square in central Athens. Poverty rates have surged here since the start of the crisis in late 2009, with nearly 36 percent of the country living in financial distress, according to European Unions statistics agency, Eurostat.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, a homeless person talks with a social worker on a shower bus run by the Greek Praksis, Non Governmental Organization, at Koumoundourou square in central Athens. Poverty rates have surged here since the start of the crisis in late 2009, with nearly 36 percent of the country living in financial distress, according to European Unions statistics agency, Eurostat.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, a homeless person talks with a social worker on the shower bus, run by the Greek Praksis, Non Governmental Organization, at Koumoundourou square in central Athens. Poverty rates have surged here since the start of the crisis in late 2009, with nearly 36 percent of the country living in financial distress, according to European Unions statistics agency, Eurostat.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, a homeless person leaves the shower bus run by the Greek Praksis,Non Governmental Organization, at Koumoundourou square in central Athens. Poverty rates have surged here since the start of the crisis in late 2009, with nearly 36 percent of the country living in financial distress, according to European Unions statistics agency, Eurostat.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, a homeless person exits from the shower bus run by the Greek Praksis, Non Governmental Organization, at Koumoundourou square in central Athens. Poverty rates have surged here since the start of the crisis in late 2009, with nearly 36 percent of the country living in financial distress, according to European Unions statistics agency, Eurostat.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, a homeless person puts a towel into a basket after his shower inside a bus run by the Greek Praksis, Non Governmental Organization, at Koumoundourou square in central Athens. Poverty rates have surged here since the start of the crisis in late 2009, with nearly 36 percent of the country living in financial distress, according to European Unions statistics agency, Eurostat.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, a homeless person holds a towel after his shower inside a bus run by the Greek Praksis Non Governmental Organization at Koumoundourou square in central Athens. Poverty rates have surged here since the start of the crisis in late 2009, with nearly 36 percent of the country living in financial distress, according to European Unions statistics agency, Eurostat.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, a homeless person and a woman use the shower, run by the Greek Praksis ,Non Governmental Organization, at Koumoundourou square in central Athens. Poverty rates have surged here since the start of the crisis in late 2009, with nearly 36 percent of the country living in financial distress, according to European Unions statistics agency, Eurostat.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, homeless persons wait to use the washing machines of Ithaca laundry van in central Athens. Nearly one-in-four Greeks are unemployed and receive no benefits. Poverty rates have surged here since the start of the crisis in late 2009, with nearly 36 percent of the country living in financial distress, according to the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, a homeless person has placed a Christmas tree in central Athens. Nearly one-in-four Greeks are unemployed and receive no benefits. Poverty rates have surged here since the start of the crisis in late 2009, with nearly 36 percent of the country living in financial distress, according to the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, an Afghan refugee family try to warm inside the shower bus, run by the Greek Praksis, Non Governmental Organization, at Koumoundourou square in central Athens. Poverty rates have surged here since the start of the crisis in late 2009, with nearly 36 percent of the country living in financial distress, according to European Unions statistics agency, Eurostat.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, a homeless person changes clothes outside a bank in central Athens. Nearly one-in-four Greeks are unemployed and receive no benefits. Poverty rates have surged here since the start of the crisis in late 2009, with nearly 36 percent of the country living in financial distress, according to the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, homeless persons wait to use the washing machines of Ithaca laundry van in central Athens. Nearly one-in-four Greeks are unemployed and receive no benefits. Poverty rates have surged here since the start of the crisis in late 2009, with nearly 36 percent of the country living in financial distress, according to the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
Comments