China: Open to Vatican talks but Catholics must be patriots

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60 Pause

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:00 Take a look inside the SLO High School computer lab destroyed by fire

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama's final Christmas address from the White House

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

2:46 J.R. Clewell at Holy Angels

0:40 What traffic at Brisco Road looks like after the ramp closure

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60