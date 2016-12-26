4 Indian men arrested after US tourist accused them of rape

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama's final Christmas address from the White House Pause

2:43 Take a look inside the historic Atascadero Printery building

1:57 How a SLO utility box becomes a work of art

2:20 Can extreme distance running actually harm the heart?

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs

0:55 Hiking Estero Bluffs State Park

0:27 Hail falls in San Luis Obispo on Christmas Eve

0:10 Arrowhead Stadium security guard makes impressive tackle during Broncos-Chiefs game.