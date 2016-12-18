Trial underway for confidante of disgraced SKorean president

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work? Pause

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot

1:15 Forbes Pipe Organ concert sing-along enjoyed by all at the Performing Art Center

3:05 Ivanka Trump introduces her father at the Republican National Convention

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

0:52 Scenes from a rainy day on the Central Coast

4:33 Sen. Barbara Boxer shares her honors and heartbreak after 33 years in Congress

0:13 Surveillance video of theft at Central Coast Trains in Atascadero

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner