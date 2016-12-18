Gunmen kill 10, including Canadian, in attacks on police

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work? Pause

3:05 Ivanka Trump introduces her father at the Republican National Convention

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner

0:13 Surveillance video of theft at Central Coast Trains in Atascadero

2:24 What shots do your kids need for back to school?

0:49 Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

1:33 Mission Prep's Jennifer Laird: 2016 Tribune County Girls Volleyball Player of the Year