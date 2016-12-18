Rights group: State-backed Iraqi militia killed IS captives

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work? Pause

0:52 Scenes from a rainy day on the Central Coast

0:39 In video, Paso Robles High football coach Rich Schimke pours syrup into player's belly button

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

4:33 Sen. Barbara Boxer shares her honors and heartbreak after 33 years in Congress

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'

0:13 Surveillance video of theft at Central Coast Trains in Atascadero

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition