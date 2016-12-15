Ill 9-year-old had ovary frozen before becoming infertile; years later she has a baby

0:42 Morro Bay murder defendant makes his first appearance in court Pause

1:43 Watch SLO firefighters learn how to fight a house fire

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

0:49 Cate Boller talks about Arroyo Grande girls soccer team's early-season success

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:54 Dan Baum's advice for Top 20 Under 40 winners

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

4:33 Sen. Barbara Boxer shares her honors and heartbreak after 33 years in Congress