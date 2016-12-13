West African leaders in Gambia to urge peaceful transition

Several West African leaders have arrived in Gambia to urge the country's leader to respect elections that voted him out of power after 22 years.
President Yahya Jammeh initially conceded defeat but late last week announced he was rejecting the Dec. 1 vote results. He alleges voting irregularities.
Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is heading the meetings with Jammeh on Tuesday. Other leaders include Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma and Ghana President John Mahama, who also was just voted from office.
The West African regional bloc has warned that Gambia could be plunged into violence if Jammeh doesn't respect a peaceful transition.
The United States and other countries have called on Jammeh, whose government has been accused of widespread human rights abuses, to step down.
